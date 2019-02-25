From dirt to turkey legs: Fun facts you probably didn't know about the rodeo

HOUSTON - The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kicked off Monday and will last 21 days this year.

From the rodeo and livestock show to the carnival and concerts, millions of people will show up enjoy the Houston tradition.

Of course, a lot of work goes into preparing for an event of this caliber.

The rodeo dumps more than 147,000 cubic feet of dirt in the NRG arena, center and stadium, combined.

Inside the stadium, 600 dump truck loads of dirt are used on the floor and service level.

Outside at the carnival, 3,600 children will take part in the Mutton Bustin'.

In 2018, a record of 2.7 million rides were enjoyed in the carnival.

Sixty-four semitrailers full plush toys were hauled in to provide prizes for the carnival games.

This year, the carnival features 83 rides, 55 games and 40 food stands, and up to 800 people could be working on a busy day.

People can’t enjoy the rodeo on an empty stomach.

In 2018, 365,000 Oreos were fried, and 125,000 turkey legs, 80,000 funnel cakes, 30,000 barbecue sandwiches were consumed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.