Cardi B belts out Selena's 'Como la Flor' backstage at Rodeo

Cardi B poses with a picture of Selena backstage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

HOUSTON - After breaking an attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Friday, Grammy-award singer Cardi B belted out Selena's 'Como la Flor' backstage.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said that Selena's style was an inspiration for her latest music video, 'Please Me."

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE BELOW

