Cardi B belts out Selena's 'Como la Flor' backstage at Rodeo

HOUSTON - After breaking an attendance record at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Friday, Grammy-award singer Cardi B belted out Selena's 'Como la Flor' backstage.
In a video posted to Instagram, she said that Selena's style was an inspiration for her latest music video, 'Please Me."
WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE BELOW
I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date 😂😂😂The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.