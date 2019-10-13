Is your city dangerous? New FBI data breaks down crime statistics in Houston area

The skyline of Houston is seen in this undated file image.

The latest FBI data breaks down crime statistics based on the population of the various cities and the number of crimes committed in 2018. This is further broken down into different types of crimes — murder, rape, robbery, property crimes, etc.

About 7 million people were living in Houston and the surrounding areas as of 2018. The counties included in this Houston area are Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller.

The numbers found that for every 100,000 people, there are:

6.3 murders or non-negligent manslaughters

44.1 rapes

176.7 robberies

2,604.7 property crimes

443.5 burglaries

1,846.7 larceny thefts

314.5 auto thefts

See the breakdown of statistics for Houston and surrounding suburbs. This data shows the number of each type of crime committed in the different cities in 2018.

City of Houston

Population: 2.3 million

Violent crime: 24,062

Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 276

Rape: 1,261

Robbery: 8,761

Aggravated assault: 13,764

Property crime: 94,0033

Burglary: 16,317

Larceny-theft: 65,767

Auto theft: 11,949

City of Sugar Land

Population: 89,919

Violent crime: 82

Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 0

Rape: 15

Robbery: 45

Aggravated assault: 22

Property crime: 1,537

Burglary: 186

Larceny-theft: 1,288

Auto theft: 63

City of Baytown

Population:77,539

Violent crime: 302

Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 2

Rape: 35

Robbery: 94

Aggravated assault: 171

Property crime: 2,911

Burglary: 384

Larceny-theft: 2,028

Auto theft: 499

City of Conroe

Population: 87,544

Violent crime: 219

Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 3

Rape: 50

Robbery: 49

Aggravated assault: 117

Property crime: 2,183

Burglary: 284

Larceny-theft: 1,763

Auto theft: 136

City of Galveston

Population: 50,896

Violent crime: 265

Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 7

Rape: 82

Robbery: 70

Aggravated assault: 106

Property crime: 1,539

Burglary: 176

Larceny-theft: 1,110

Auto theft: 253

