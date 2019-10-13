Is your city dangerous? New FBI data breaks down crime statistics in Houston area

The latest FBI data breaks down crime statistics based on the population of the various cities and the number of crimes committed in 2018. This is further broken down into different types of crimes — murder, rape, robbery, property crimes, etc.
About 7 million people were living in Houston and the surrounding areas as of 2018. The counties included in this Houston area are Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery and Waller.
The numbers found that for every 100,000 people, there are:
- 6.3 murders or non-negligent manslaughters
- 44.1 rapes
- 176.7 robberies
- 2,604.7 property crimes
- 443.5 burglaries
- 1,846.7 larceny thefts
- 314.5 auto thefts
See the breakdown of statistics for Houston and surrounding suburbs. This data shows the number of each type of crime committed in the different cities in 2018.
City of Houston
- Population: 2.3 million
- Violent crime: 24,062
- Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 276
- Rape: 1,261
- Robbery: 8,761
- Aggravated assault: 13,764
- Property crime: 94,0033
- Burglary: 16,317
- Larceny-theft: 65,767
- Auto theft: 11,949
City of Sugar Land
- Population: 89,919
- Violent crime: 82
- Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 0
- Rape: 15
- Robbery: 45
- Aggravated assault: 22
- Property crime: 1,537
- Burglary: 186
- Larceny-theft: 1,288
- Auto theft: 63
City of Baytown
- Population:77,539
- Violent crime: 302
- Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 2
- Rape: 35
- Robbery: 94
- Aggravated assault: 171
- Property crime: 2,911
- Burglary: 384
- Larceny-theft: 2,028
- Auto theft: 499
City of Conroe
- Population: 87,544
- Violent crime: 219
- Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 3
- Rape: 50
- Robbery: 49
- Aggravated assault: 117
- Property crime: 2,183
- Burglary: 284
- Larceny-theft: 1,763
- Auto theft: 136
City of Galveston
- Population: 50,896
- Violent crime: 265
- Murder /non-negligent manslaughter: 7
- Rape: 82
- Robbery: 70
- Aggravated assault: 106
- Property crime: 1,539
- Burglary: 176
- Larceny-theft: 1,110
- Auto theft: 253
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.