KPRC 2 reporters Haley Hernandez, Sophia Beausoleil deliver baby boys on same day

HOUSTON - KPRC 2 health reporter Haley Hernandez and news reporter Sophia Beausoleil delivered their baby boys on the same day.

Each announced that the arrival of their first child was Thursday, Sept. 26.

New mom Hernandez named her son Travis and shared these adorable photos on her KPRC 2 Facebook page.

New mom Beausoleil named her son Zayn and shared these cute family photos on her KPRC 2 Facebook page.

Congratulations to both on their new family addition.

