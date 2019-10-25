KPRC 2 & The American Cancer Society Team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Join KPRC 2 and Christine Noel and the American Cancer Society for the 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Saturday, November 9th, at CityCentre

HOUSTON - Join KPRC 2 anchor Christine Noël and the American Cancer Society for the 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, Saturday, November 9, at CityCentre.

Be a part of the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation and help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research and provide patient services like free rides to chemo, free places top stay near treatment, and a live 20/7 cancer helpline.

Go to https://bit.ly/2MLT3SG to sign up today!

KPRC 2 is a proud community partner of the American Cancer Society.

