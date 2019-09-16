Hillary, Chelsea Clinton to promote new book in Houston next month

HOUSTON - Hillary and Chelsea Clinton have authored a book together, called "The Book of Gutsy Women," and will make a stop at the University of Texas on Oct. 25 to promote it.

The book comes out Oct. 1. It's the first time the former presidential candidate has written a book with her daughter.

"The Book of Gutsy Women" tells the stories of over 100 women who made a huge impact on history. From presidential candidate Shirley Chisholm to comedian Ellen Degeneres, the book will honor some pretty amazing women.

The event will take place at the Cullen Performance Center at the University of Houston. Tickets are $38.

