Houston boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a brunch tasting to a brewery tour, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

The Morning After, A Houston Press brunch event

From the event description:

The 4th annual "Morning After" is a brunch sampling event that will feature bites from local brunch hot spots, alongside drink samples and music. This is one-weekend brunch you won't want to sleep through!

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bitches Who Brunch

From the event description:

Sunday brunch has never been so glam. Grab your girlfriends and a mimosa (or three) for Bitches Who Brunch, a first-class yet relaxing afternoon of music, comedy and show-stopping striptease featuring the world-famous Moonlight Dolls. You'll be dazzled by the Dolls' signature pop-up style that promises a one-of-a-kind weekend thrill.

When: Sunday, Sept. 29, noon

Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Houston pizza crawl

From the event description:

Prepare for a boozy trip through Pizzatown as we bring together the best South Side bars, restaurants, and pizzerias for the cheesiest "crawl" of the year.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2 p.m.

Where: 5701 Washington Ave.

Price: $19.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted murder-mystery show and dinner

From the Birraporetti's deal description:

The Murder-Mystery Show: important mafia families gather for their annual meeting. Unsurprisingly, when mobsters get together, mayhem ensues. Customers enjoy an Italian dinner buffet while assisting actors in uncovering whodunnit.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

Where: 500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop

Price: from $32 (46% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Discounted brewery tour at HTX Tours

From the HTX Brewery Tours deal description:

Sample beer in a variety of styles. Get behind the scenes for a brewhouse. Enjoy a meal along the way (food is not included with the voucher). The Enthusiast Tour includes: visit at three breweries, one beer at each location. Each tour includes transportation, bottled water and beer tasting.

When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: 301 Milam St., Downtown Houston

Price: from $54 (36% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

