Houston boasts a hot lineup of fashion and beauty events this week

From an artist showcase to a quinceañera expo, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your fashion and beauty game. Read on for a rundown of what to do in Houston this week.

Creative Canvas Tour

The Creative Canvas Platform is pleased to announce the expansion of an interactive production that integrates art, fashion, photography, videography and exciting live entertainment. This year you will witness many more artists take center stage in front of live audiences and have their work showcased to thousands of viewers via our social media following.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: Sharespace Co, 1120 Naylor St.

Price: $25 (support creativity); $45 (good vibes admission)

NEX championship weekend

We invite you to attend the NEX championship weekend! This will be one of the biggest weekends of the summer! We have three exciting events including the NEX kick off party on Friday, NEX fashion affair (all white) on Saturday and the NEX Pro League championship game on Sunday. All events featuring pro athletes and celebrities!

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m.-Sunday, Aug. 4, 5 p.m.

Where: 5226 Elm, 5226 Elm St.

Price: free (NEX Pro League championship game); $10 (NEX kick-off party). More ticket options available.

Summer Pop-up & Pull-up event

Join us for our "Summer Pop-up and Pull-up" shopping event in the heart of the museum district in Houston to take advantage of the best sales of the year from several great locally-owned businesses and entreprenuers. We will have some of the best vendors with merchandise on hand at a price you won't find anywhere else. Admission and parking is free and we are kid friendly.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Arka Art Studio, 4715 Main St.

Price: Free

Loughnay Beauty grand opening

You're cordially invited to a night of pampering and celebration at the Loughnay Beauty grand opening! We're opening our first beauty counter location downtown in The Social Graces Social Club clubhouse. Loughnay will be giving away samples of beauty products and consultations on makeup, skincare, hair and eyelash extension services. Complimentary libations and hor d'oeuvres will be served.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: 1201 Fannin Street, Suite 140

Price: Free

Houston Quinceañera expo

Quinceañera Expo is an event like no other. It has been created with quinceañeras in mind and is designed to focus exclusively on everything a future quinceañera will need for her event. A quinceañera celebration is the most anticipated event for teenage Latinas and the Quinceañera Expo will help them make their dreams become a reality.

When: Sunday, Aug. 4, noon-5 p.m.

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida De Las Americas

Price: $8

