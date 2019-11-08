ASTROWORLD line-up released: What to know about Travis Scott's sold-out festival

roho foto

HOUSTON - The countdown is close to over; Travis Scott's highly-anticipated ASTROWORLD Festival is just one day away, and he has just revealed the line-up.

Scott lineup was curated himself to reflect his diverse taste in music and show appreciation for artist of all genres.

The lineup includes: Travis Scott featuring special guests, Rosalia, Migos, Marilyn Manson, Pharrell Williams, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Houston All Stars, Young Dolph & Key Clock, Sheck Wes, Pop Smoke, Don Toliver and Tay Keith.

On September 27, Scott announced his second annual ASTROWORLD Festival to take place on November 9 at NRG Park.

More than 50,000 fans from Houston and all over of the country are expected to attend Scott's major event. Tickets to ASTROWORLD Festival are sold-out.

Fans are still speculating performances by Drake and Swae Lee.

Drake was seen at the University of Houston earlier this week.

Swae Lee is in town with Scott. The pair appeared court side at the Rockets v. Warrior game, three days ahead of the festival.

Premium parking will be offered in the green lot for $30 per vehicle, cash only. Additional parking will be available all other lots at NRG Park for $15 per vehicle, cash only. The ride share drop-off and pick-up point will be located in the red lot off of Kirby Dr. and La Concha.​​​​​​​

NRG Park

For more information visit Astroworld Fest online.

