Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Southwest shrimp alfredo

Here are a couple of recipes you saw featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Sept. 6, 2018.

Southwest Shrimp Alfredo

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

12 ounces dried uncooked pasta, (penne, farfalle, fettuccine or linguini)

1 pound uncooked peeled and deveined medium or large shrimp

2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Sear-n-crust Rub, variety your choice

1 tablespoon Ottavio Olive Oil

2 cups (1 pint) heavy cream or half & half

2/3 cup Robert’s reserve Southwest Dip

1 cup (or more) refrigerated H-E-B Ready, Fresh, Go!® Pico de Gallo

Instructions

Cook pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Drain well. Meanwhile, toss shrimp with Sear-n-Crust Rub and oil; set aside. 3. Heat cream in a 3-quart pot over medium/high heat until mixture begins to thicken; stir frequently and watch carefully to prevent scorching. Stir in dressing and desired amount of pico de gallo. Remove pot from heat. Heat a large skillet over Medium-High heat. Sauté shrimp 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp begin to curl and form the letter “C”; do not over cook. Return pasta to cooking pot; toss with sauce and shrimp. Serve while hot.

No bake sweet potato pie

Ingredients

1 jar Fisher & Weiser Bourbon Sweet Potato Butter

2 small boxes Instant vanilla pudding

2 cups heavy cream (or half and half)

1 9-inch graham cracker pie crust

12 ounces Cool Whip or whipped cream

Instructions

In a large bowl mix together the pudding mix, heavy cream and sweet potato butter. Pour into pie crust and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes. Top with cool whip and pecans for an extra treat.

