Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Southwest shrimp alfredo

Here are a couple of recipes you saw featured during KPRC2 News Midday on Sept. 6, 2018.
Southwest Shrimp Alfredo
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
12 ounces dried uncooked pasta, (penne, farfalle, fettuccine or linguini)
1 pound uncooked peeled and deveined medium or large shrimp
2 tablespoons Adams Reserve Sear-n-crust Rub, variety your choice
1 tablespoon Ottavio Olive Oil
2 cups (1 pint) heavy cream or half & half
2/3 cup Robert’s reserve Southwest Dip
1 cup (or more) refrigerated H-E-B Ready, Fresh, Go!® Pico de Gallo
Instructions
- Cook pasta in boiling water according to package directions. Drain well.
- Meanwhile, toss shrimp with Sear-n-Crust Rub and oil; set aside.
- 3. Heat cream in a 3-quart pot over medium/high heat until mixture begins to thicken; stir frequently and watch carefully to prevent scorching.
- Stir in dressing and desired amount of pico de gallo. Remove pot from heat.
- Heat a large skillet over Medium-High heat. Sauté shrimp 2 to 4 minutes or until shrimp begin to curl and form the letter “C”; do not over cook.
- Return pasta to cooking pot; toss with sauce and shrimp. Serve while hot.
No bake sweet potato pie
Ingredients
1 jar Fisher & Weiser Bourbon Sweet Potato Butter
2 small boxes Instant vanilla pudding
2 cups heavy cream (or half and half)
1 9-inch graham cracker pie crust
12 ounces Cool Whip or whipped cream
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together the pudding mix, heavy cream and sweet potato butter.
- Pour into pie crust and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes.
- Top with cool whip and pecans for an extra treat.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.