Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Green Chile Stew Nachos

Here are two recipes from H-E-B that you saw featured on KRPC2 News Midday on Aug. 16, 2018.

Green Chile Stew Nachos

Ingredients

2 lbs. Trimmed boneless pork butt, cut into 3/4 – inch cubes (Market)

33 oz. Cookwell & Company Green Chile Stew (Cooking Connection)

2 Tbsp. Adams Reserve All Purpose House Rub (Cooking Connection)

14 oz. Central Market Tortilla Chips (aisle 10)

8 oz. H-E-B Select Ingredients Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese (back wall of market)

Fresh Mild or Hot Guacamole (In produce on the front wall)

Instructions

1. In a slow cooker, season the pork cubes with House Rub and add to slow cooker, along with green chili stew.

2. Cook the pork over high heat for 3-4 hours, or until the pork is just tender.

3. Place tortilla chips on a plate top with pork mixture

4. Garnish with Monterey jack cheese and guacamole

Chicken Chilaquiles

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. olive oil

4 medium H-E-B Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs, chopped in to bite size pieces

½ cup(s) red onions, thinly sliced

¼ cup(s) water

½ cup(s) sweet corn (fresh, drained canned or frozen)

4 oz plain tortilla chips

1-1/2 cup(s) Cookwell & Company Two Step Green Chile Stew Mix

1 cup(s) H-E-B Select Ingredients Monterey Jack Cheese

1/3 cup(s) fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1/3 cup(s) green onions, thinly sliced

Instructions

1. Heat an empty cast iron or heavy large skillet on medium high for 2-3 mintues.

2. Add oil and chicken and cook until chicken begins to brown slightly, about 4-5 minutes.

3. Add red onions and cook until soft and they start to turn translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add water and stir to loosen any brown bits from pan.

4. Turn heat down to medium and add corn, tortilla chips, and salsa verde. Stir to combine. Top with cheese, cilantro and green onions, cover and simmer just until cheese has melted about 2 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.