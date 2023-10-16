Books Between Kids promotes literacy in underserved areas around Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KPRC 2 and our Community partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are proud to feature Books Between Kids and their work to help children grow a love of reading with books of their own. Founded in 2012 with a focus on providing age-appropriate reading materials free of charge to economically disadvantaged children, Books Between Kids has provided more than 2.3 million books to children in need.

Books Between Kids hosts Book Celebrations that serve 56 Houston area elementary schools and early childhood centers. Each child selects six books to take home to build their own home libraries and foster a love of reading. Books Between Kids also does outreach through their community partners in Harris County to stimulate family engagement and spark conversations around literacy.

As an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Books Between Kids mails books each month to children from birth to age five located in eight different Houston zip codes (77009, 77011, 77012, 77017, 77020, 77022, 77029 and 77087). It is free for families to register their children for the Book a Month program. To register, or donate $30 to sponsor a child’s books for an entire year, visit https://www.booksbetweenkids.org/bookamonth/.

Books Between Kids (Books Between Kids)

You can also help support Books Between Kids by attending their Boots, Buckles and Books Annual Book Bash on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bell Tower on 34th in Houston. Ticket purchases and donations help purchase books and continue the mission of Books Between Kids for every child to have a book of their own.