Here’s how you can help support families of babies in the NICU at Houston-area hospitals

KPRC 2 and our Community partners are collecting care package items for babies in the NICU at local hospitals.

September is NICU Awareness Month and KPRC 2 and our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are shining this month’s KPRC 2 Community spotlight on Harrison’s Heroes and the work they do to help children in local hospitals.

Harrison’s Heroes was founded in loving memory of Harrison Kothari. At age two, Harrison spent several months in and out of the hospital before passing away in December 2010. Like many parents and caregivers, Harrison’s family went to great lengths to stay by his side at all hours of the day. It is now his family’s mission to help other hospitalized children with a non-profit organization founded in Harrison’s name. The foundation is committed to “Comforting Kids. Creating Smiles.”

Among the many programs Harrison’s Heroes has to serve children staying in area hospitals - which includes birthday boxes, arts and crafts, and events like an in-hospital Polar Express experience around the holidays - Harrison’s Heroes also supports the tiniest little warriors: babies in the NICU, or Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

All September long, KPRC 2 and our Community partners are collecting care package items for babies in the NICU at Texas Children’s Hospital and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital to help provide comfort and joy to their families.

For those who would like to contribute, here are two ways to help:

Shop our Amazon wish list for NICU care package items. These items will ship directly to KPRC, and our staff along with volunteers from Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University will assemble NICU care packages with the items listed.

Make a financial donation to Harrison’s Heroes to help with the purchase of supplies.

For more information on Harrison’s story and how you can help Harrison’s Heroes make an impact on children in our local hospitals, visit Harrison’s Heroes website by clicking or tapping here.