Help provide school supplies for abused and neglected children around Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

With the start of school looming in August, now is a great time to give back to children in need of school supplies.

KPRC 2 and our partners at Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University are proud to shine July’s KPRC 2 Community spotlight on BEAR and the work they do to help children in our area.

BEAR stands for Be A Resource and per their website, BEAR is “a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization that provides hope and help for at-risk and CPS-involved children and the caseworkers who protect them.”

Last year, BEAR’s School Supply Drive provided backpacks full of supplies like paper, markers, pencils and lots of other items to more than 11,000 children around Houston.

For those who want to contribute, there are three ways to do so:

Host a drive to collect new supplies.

Shop BEAR’s amazon list. These items will ship directly to BEAR.

Make a financial donation to BEAR to help with the purchase of supplies.

Below is a list of supplies needed:

BEAR School Supply Drive wish list items (BEAR - Be A Resource)

BEAR's School Supply drive helps more than 11,000 Houston-area children in need each year (BEAR - Be A Resource)

For more information on how to participate, visit BEAR’s website by clicking or tapping here.