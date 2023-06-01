The KPRC 2 Summer Blood Drive is back!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

KPRC 2′s Summer Blood Drive is back, and it kicks off with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center on June 8 at the KPRC 2 Studios and Houston Christian University. Schedule your appointment at one of the links below.

Just in time for summer, all successful blood donors will receive a beach towel as a thank you gift.

Thursday, June 8, 2023

KPRC 2 (Donor Coach) - 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074 | 6:00 am - 3:00 pm

Schedule an appointment

Houston Christian University (Donor Coach) - 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074 | 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Schedule an appointment

If you can’t make it to our studios or HCU, no worries! You can donate through June 12 at your Neighborhood Donor Center. Mention “KPRC 2″ when you donate to be entered into a drawing for your chance to win four Astros tickets, courtesy of KPRC 2. Donors at the KPRC 2 and Houston Christian University locations will automatically be entered into the Astros ticket drawing.

There’s a critical need for blood donations in our community and your donation could help save three lives!

Do you know your blood type? If not, you’ll find out when you donate blood.

According to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, blood type O- is considered to be the universal red cell donor for all patients. Find out more by going to https://www.giveblood.org/.

KPRC 2′s Summer Blood Drive is the KPRC 2 Community spotlight initiative for June in partnership with Energy Transfer and Houston Christian University.