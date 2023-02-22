Have a H.E.A.R.T: Help out this local nonprofit that supports adults with intellectual, developmental disabilities

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This month, we are featuring the Houston-based H. E. A. R. T. program (Housing, Entrepreneurship And Readiness Training), a nonprofit organization that was founded to create new opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to achieve their potential.

H.E.A.R.T.‘s philosophy is that everyone deserves the opportunity to excel and experience the sense of pride and accomplishment that is achieved through education and employment.

The programs website notes that they have provided job training and placement for hundreds of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. H.E.A.R.T. and its trainees also operate more than 80 vending machines in the Houston area as well as as over 150 concession events annually. In addition, H.E.A.R.T. provides the training and guidance necessary for trainees to work at all of these enterprises and earn paychecks at minimum wage or higher.

The H.E.A.R.T. program is always seeking volunteers who understand their vital role in helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities Many of their volunteer opportunities take place in on an as needed basis as a precaution of COVID-19. Family, co-workers, or social groups can sign up for the next volunteer shift here. If you can’t make it to a volunteer shift, there’s still plenty you can do to help. You can donate money to the organization here.

