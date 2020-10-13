Take part in the Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest at Levy Park

HOUSTON – Get in the Halloween spirit with your best friend this Saturday, October 17, at Levy Park’s Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest! The family favorite event is going virtual with winners to be crowned LIVE on Houston Life on Thursday, October 29 at 3:00 PM.

Costume contest categories include Best Ensemble (can include dog’s family or multiple dogs), Most Creative and Scariest. Winners will take home a prize pack from Levy Park. There is also a People’s Choice Award, which goes to the entrant with the most votes on Facebook. The People’s Choice Award winner will receive a Levy Park prize pack and perhaps one of the greatest prizes of all time, a year’s supply of Dr. Pepper!

Registration is free. Participants must pre-register and attend a mandatory, socially distanced photo session on Saturday, October 17 to complete their entry. Voting will take place online at Levy Park’s Facebook page Monday, October 19 through Sunday, October 25.

Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest presented by KPRC 2

Saturday, October 17, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Levy Park, 3801 Eastside Street, Houston, TX 77098