Help KPRC 2 go gold to fight childhood cancer

HOUSTON – In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, KPRC 2 is featuring its second annual “Go Gold. Fight 2 End Childhood Cancer” on-air and digital campaign. The purpose is to raise awareness and funds to help in the fight because kids can’t fight cancer alone.

KPRC 2′s partner is B.I.G. Love Cancer Care, a non-profit providing resources and comfort to families whose children are undergoing cancer treatment at hospitals in the Houston area. September is the designated month, and gold is the official color of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in the United States.

Coloring Book

This year’s campaign features a coloring book with artwork submitted by young cancer patients and their siblings. You can download the coloring book for free here. Adults and kids alike can color in their favorite page(s) and share them with us in the gallery below. We might even share your masterpiece on KPRC 2 News!

You can purchase a hard copy of the coloring book through B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

Donate

Donate directly to B.I.G. Love Cancer Care and help them as they work with families with children undergoing treatment for pediatric cancer. Thank you for your support!