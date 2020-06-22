Time for a career change? Transportation experiencing strong job growth in Houston

Houston's transportation industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 214 new jobs over the past week and 798 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The transportation sector also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 239 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in transportation include CSAT Solutions, Floor & Decor and W.M. Dewey & Son. According to a recent job opening posted by W.M. Dewey & Son, the company has been "serving the oil industry for over 50 years with an excellent reputation in productivity and reliability."

Jobs posted by CSAT Solutions in the past month in Houston included warehouse workers and material handlers, while Floor & Decor was hiring warehouse workers, and W.M. Dewey & Son sought truck drivers and drivers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.