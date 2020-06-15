Time for a career change? Health care experiencing strong job growth in Houston

Houston's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 254 new jobs over the past week and 926 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 250 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, Team1Medical and Circle of Care Therapy.

Jobs posted by Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in the past month in Houston included registered nurses, speech language pathologists and occupational therapists, while Team1Medical was hiring registered nurses, technicians and medical assistants, and Circle of Care Therapy sought speech language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.