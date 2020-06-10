Helping Hammers: Dedication ceremony to be held for Habitat home KPRC 2 helped build for local family Wednesday

HOUSTON – For months, KPRC 2 and Habitat for Humanity have worked to build a home for a local family in need as part of a station tradition that has spanned seven years in a row.

A dedication ceremony will be held for the home that volunteers started building in January, Wednesday in northeast Houston.

The ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. KPRC 2 Anchors Owen Conflenti and Lisa Hernandez will host the event.

KPRC 2′s build partners will give a recorded message for the family, which will be played on a monitor onsite.

Learn more about KPRC 2′s 7th Annual Habitat for Humanity Build and meet the family who will live in the home here.

About Habitat for Humanity

The families that are selected to receive Habitat homes put in a lot of work and meet strict requirements to be approved. Once they move in, they pay the mortgage.

KPRC 2 also sends a special thanks to our sponsor, UT Physicians, and our corporate partners: Veritex Community Bank, ABC Home & Commercial Services, Carpet Giant, Shipley Do-Nuts, Pappas Restaurants and Frontier Utilities.

You can meet this year’s family and see the home take shape with the videos below.

If you’d like to learn more about Houston Habitat and how you can help, go to HoustonHabitat.org.