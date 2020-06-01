Hot job skills: Managers in demand in Houston

Houston is seeing strong demand for managers' skills. Employers in the industry posted 174 new jobs over the past week, and 636 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local managers include Jack in the Box, Planet Fitness Houston and bellagreen.

Jobs posted by Jack in the Box in the past month in the area also included restaurant managers and team leaders, while Planet Fitness Houston was hiring member services representatives, and bellagreen sought servers, cooks and drivers.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.