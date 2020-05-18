Hiring for sales representatives is on the rise in Houston

Houston is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 742 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 213 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Ritmo Latino Wireless, The ABN Financial Group and State Farm. According to a recent job opening posted by The ABN Financial Group, "The ABN Financial Group has seen phenomenal growth since 2002, catering to large-volume financial services companies who want to target the middle market American marketplace."

Jobs posted by Ritmo Latino Wireless in the past month in the area also included managers, sales associates and store managers, while State Farm sought customer service representatives.

