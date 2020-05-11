Industry to watch: Health care experiencing strong job growth in Houston

Houston's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 226 new jobs over the past week and 1,546 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 352 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Houston Methodist, Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Jobs posted by Houston Methodist in the past month in Houston included registered nurses and managers, while Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care was hiring registered nurses, speech-language pathologists and physical therapists, and Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center sought registered nurses and respiratory therapists.

