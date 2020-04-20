Houston industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Houston's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 694 new jobs over the past week and 2,628 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 558 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in information technology include iSphere, APN Software Services Inc. and Sense Corp.

Jobs posted by iSphere in the past month in Houston included software engineers, while APN Software Services Inc. was hiring software developers and program managers, and Sense Corp sought warehouse workers, data engineers and data scientists.

