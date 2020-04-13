Hot job skills: Sales representatives in demand in Houston

Houston is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 1,424 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 378 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Ritmo Latino Wireless, JM Hunter Group and Mortgage Protection Center. According to a recent job opening posted by Mortgage Protection Center, the company offers "a variety of life insurance options to suit your needs and your budget."

Jobs posted by Ritmo Latino Wireless in the past month in the area also included sales associates, managers and store managers, while JM Hunter Group was hiring sales managers and managers.

