Houston industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

Houston's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 578 new jobs over the past week and 2,716 in the last month, ranking third among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care sector also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 508 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, Team1Medical and Team1Medical Staffing. According to a recent job opening posted by Team1Medical Staffing, "Team1Medical, a division of ExecuTeam Staffing, is one of the most trusted medical staffing agencies in Houston, Texas."

Jobs posted by Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in the past month in Houston included registered nurses, supervisors and physical therapists, while Team1Medical was hiring registered nurses, technicians and medical assistants, and Team1Medical Staffing sought registered nurses, technicians and medical assistants.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.