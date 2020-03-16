Houston industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strong

Houston's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 954 new jobs over the past week and 3,802 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The tech sector also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 685 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in information technology is iSphere. "iSphere is a Texas-based IT services firm that partners with clients to provide the necessary resources to meet critical IT and business goals," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include APN Software Services Inc. and PRIMUS Global Services, Inc.

Jobs posted by iSphere in the past month in Houston included software engineers, managers and servers, while APN Software Services Inc. was hiring software developers and program managers, and PRIMUS Global Services, Inc. sought software engineers.

