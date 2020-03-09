Hot job skills: Customer service representatives in demand in Houston

Hiring for customer service representatives in Houston is going strong. Employers in the industry posted new jobs over the past week, and 1,674 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Blue Label Concepts(BLC). "Old meets the new, as we mix both traditional marketing and sales approaches with new techniques that put us ahead of the competition. BLC is set apart by our outstanding team and strong relationships built with our clients," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Integrated Marketing. According to one of its recent job openings, "We are an outsource marketing agency specializing in offering tailored brand development services for our client portfolio."

Jobs posted by Blue Label Concepts in the past month in the area also included marketing coordinators and marketing assistants, while Integrated Marketing was hiring team leaders, sales associates and marketing assistants, and other companies sought marketing associates and sales representatives.

