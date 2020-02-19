Beware: Several feral hog sightings in Seabrook, area animal control says

SEABROOK, Texas – Seabrook Animal Control is warning residents about feral hog sightings in the area.

In a Facebook Monday, the Seabrook Animal Control let residents know they have received “several calls” regarding packs of feral hogs at Wildlife Park, which is located off Red Bluff Road. The Facebook post said that this is not unusual but may alarm residents.

Animal control advised that typically if you leave them alone, they probably won’t bother you.

“Most feral hogs, in particular female mothers, will only charge someone when they feel provoked or threatened. Therefore if sighted, do not try to approach the hogs and do not feed them,” the Facebook post said. “Never discharge a firearm or attempt to kill a feral hog as this would violate city ordinance.”

Residents who have seen the animals around in neighborhoods or who have seen a hog charge at a person or attack domestic animals are urged to contact animal control by calling police dispatch at 281-291-5610. Animal control said if they are of no threat to anyone or anyone’s personal property, there is no need to contact them.

Animal control said feral hogs feed mainly at night and during the twilight hours but may go out and search for food during the day in cold or wet weather.