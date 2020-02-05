5 ways to enjoy your week in Houston

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From heart-healthy workout session to a poetry reading, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world. Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. 'Pink Goes Red Impact Day' From the event description: Mu Kappa Omega invites you join us for our "Pink goes Red Impact Day". Cardiovascular disease kills nearly 50,000 African-American women annually. On this day, we will focus on the importance of physical activity with a one-hour U-Jam session. U-Jam is a mix of dance and fitness and you will never look at exercise the same again. When: Friday, Feb. 7, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Willowridge High School, 16301 Chimney Rock Road

Admission: Free

Goswami Academy open house

From the event description:

Come join us celebrate "Love your community Festival" and open house. Featuring kids games and crafts, face painting, a bouncy house, vegetarian/vegan food and other snacks.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: 1610 W. 34th 1/2 St.

Admission: Free

Cafeza presents Descarga Cubana

From the event description:

Cafeza is a cafe and music venue with a mission to support live music and visual arts by providing a platform for singers, songwriters, artists, poets, and performers to showcase their talents in an intimate and collaborative space.

When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Cafeza, 1720 Houston Ave.

Admission: Free (Free Admission); $10 (Reserved Seat). More ticket options available.

The dashiki party

From the event description:

February is filled with sports, love and historical Blackness. The Dashiki is a symbol of affirmation that Black is Beautiful. But you don't have to be Black to appreciate the beauty of the Dashiki. It's a celebration y'all, can't wait to see what you wear.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Belvedere Uptown Houston, 1131-01 Uptown Park Blvd., #310

Admission: $8.74

Poetry Lounge Sunday featuring Say Nathan

From the event description:

Satisfy your craving for sophisticated entertainment at the longest-running open mic poetry set in the city. Poetry Lounge is the upper echelon of spoken word in the South, proving itself for nearly two decades as the most entertaining, thought-provoking, provocative and exclusive party in Houston.

When: Sunday, Feb. 9, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Alley Kat Bar & Lounge, 3718 Main St.

Admission: $15 (General Admission); $50 (Reserved Seating for Two with a Table)