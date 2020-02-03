Houston industry spotlight: Sales hiring going strong

Houston's sales industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 340 new jobs over the past week and 1,368 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The sales industry also came in fourth in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 287 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in sales and business development include Fitness Connection, AllSearch Professional Staffing and Gillman Automotive Group.

