Industry to watch: Software experiencing strong job growth in Houston

Houston's software industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 288 new jobs over the past week and 830 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The software industry also came in third in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 116 companies listed open jobs for Houston-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in computer software include PRIMUS Global Services, Inc, IDC Technologies and Vensoft Inc.

Jobs posted by PRIMUS Global Services, Inc in the past month in Houston included business analysts, while IDC Technologies was hiring project managers and data engineers, and Vensoft Inc sought software engineers.

