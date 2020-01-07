Helping hammers: KPRC 2 kicks off 7th annual Habitat for Humanity home build

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 transformed into a construction site Tuesday as the 7th annual Habitat for Humanity build began.

The station staff was up before sunrise to start building the walls of the home that will be given to a family to fill with memories.

The families that are selected to receive Habitat homes put in a lot of work and meet strict requirements to be approved. Once they move in, they pay the mortgage.

KPRC 2 also sends a special thanks to our sponsor, UT Physicians, and our corporate partners: Veritex Community Bank, ABC Home & Commercial Services, Carpet Giant, Shipley Do-Nuts, Pappas Restaurants and Frontier Utilities.

You can meet this year’s family and see the home take shape with the videos below.

If you’d like to learn more about Houston Habitat and how you can help, go to HoustonHabitat.org.

Meet the future homeowner, Adriane Marks

KPRC 2 meteorologist Justin Stapleton and others gear up for the 2020 Habitat for Humanity build at 6 a.m. Tuesday

Habitat for Humanity and KPRC 2 partner up for the seventh annual Habitat for Humanity Build

KPRC 2 Future homeowner Adriane Marks and many others help kick off the seventh annual Habitat for Humanity build.