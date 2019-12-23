Sunday Conversations: Terence Narcisse

HOUSTON – A native of Crosby, Terence Narcisse is working to make unincorporated east Harris County the best place to live, learn, work and play.

Narcisse founded the East Harris County Empowerment Council to achieve that mission.

In December, the organization has taken a group of deserving teens to a University of Houston basketball game and a holiday shopping spree.

Learn more about the council at ehcec.org.

