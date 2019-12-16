Here's what to do in Houston this week
Looking to mix things up this week? From the Stella & Dot holiday party to Christmas-themed cocktail mixology class, here are the best options to help you get social around town.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Stella & Dot Holiday Party
Join Houston-area Stella & Dot stylists as we celebrate the season with a ladies night out.
Where: Guadalajara Hacienda, 9799 Katy Freeway
Admission: Free
Mixology Class: Christmas Cocktails
Dazzle your friends with some new-found skills at your next dinner party! Come spend two hours with our cocktail experts and learn how to make your own delicious and unique drinks, and take home a swag bag of goodies.
Where: Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards St., #100
Admission: $70
Simply Southern Steak Night
Simply Southern Steak Night featuring DJ Palmo. There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition.
Where: Belle Station Drinks & Eatery, 207 Gray St.
Admission: Free
Trish and Darin Murphy's Holiday Show
It's Trish and Darin Murphy's annual Acoustic Christmas Show!
Where: Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Ave.
Admission: $30 (Lower GA seated); $40 (Balcony Reserved Seat); $50 (Lower Reserved Table Seat)
