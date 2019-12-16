Here's what to do in Houston this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From the Stella & Dot holiday party to Christmas-themed cocktail mixology class, here are the best options to help you get social around town.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Stella & Dot Holiday Party

From the event description:

Join Houston-area Stella & Dot stylists as we celebrate the season with a ladies night out.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Guadalajara Hacienda, 9799 Katy Freeway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mixology Class: Christmas Cocktails

From the event description:

Dazzle your friends with some new-found skills at your next dinner party! Come spend two hours with our cocktail experts and learn how to make your own delicious and unique drinks, and take home a swag bag of goodies.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Poitín Bar & Kitchen, 2313 Edwards St., #100

Admission: $70

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Simply Southern Steak Night

From the event description:

Simply Southern Steak Night featuring DJ Palmo. There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Competition.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Belle Station Drinks & Eatery, 207 Gray St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trish and Darin Murphy's Holiday Show

From the event description:

It's Trish and Darin Murphy's annual Acoustic Christmas Show!

When: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Rockefellers Houston, 3620 Washington Ave.

Admission: $30 (Lower GA seated); $40 (Balcony Reserved Seat); $50 (Lower Reserved Table Seat)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.