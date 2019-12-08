Sunday Conversations: Kevin Kline

HOUSTON – Fans of country music may recognize the voice of Kevin Kline, who is the morning drive DJ at 93Q.

What you may not know about this music emcee is that he has run nearly 200 marathons, including one along the dangerous Dalton Highway in Alaska. However, all his runs had a very special meaning.

In this edition of Sunday Conversations, Kline explains how a 15-year-old girl changed the trajectory of his life and gave him a new mission -- to end childhood cancer.

You can watch more Sunday Conversations segments here.