Crab festival brings all you can eat seafood to Houston area
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Calling all seafood lovers!
Crab Festival is bringing a Texas twist after announcing the event will be held at a massive Polo Match and Hot Air Balloon Festival on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.
The two-day event, located at 800 Wilpitz Road, will open its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
Ticket-holders will enjoy crabs, ribs, oysters, clams and more in the middle of the polo field.
Several local artists and bands will perform throughout the weekend. A small fun area will be provided for children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
Note to users: Comments on Click2Houston.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact support+comments@grahamdigital.com.