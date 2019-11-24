BROOKSHIRE, Texas – Calling all seafood lovers!

Crab Festival is bringing a Texas twist after announcing the event will be held at a massive Polo Match and Hot Air Balloon Festival on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.

The two-day event, located at 800 Wilpitz Road, will open its doors at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and 11 a.m. Dec. 14.

Ticket-holders will enjoy crabs, ribs, oysters, clams and more in the middle of the polo field.

Several local artists and bands will perform throughout the weekend. A small fun area will be provided for children.

