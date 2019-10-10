Giving back: How to help Comp-U-Dopt

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we're proud to showcase those making a difference in the area we serve. Each week, we will feature a local activist, community leader, charity group, nonprofit or organization shaping our community.

This week, we take a look at a Houston nonprofit providing technology and education to children with limited access to computers or the internet: Comp-U-Dopt.

The Houston-based nonprofit is on a mission to ensure all students, regardless of their economic situation, have equal access to technology.

Jonathan Osha founded Comp-U-Dopt 12 years ago after he realized most businesses throw out their computers less than three years after buying them. Osha saw an opportunity to save tons (literally) of lightly used computers from landfills and use the equipment to help children develop digital literacy.

Since its founding in 2007, the nonprofit has distributed over 13,500 computers to children and families in need.

During 2018 alone, Com-U-Dopt gave 2,960 students in the greater Houston area their own computers, served over 3,000 students and delivered 21,852 hours of technology education and training.

Because Comp-U-Dopt offers its myriad of service free of charge, it relies on continued support from the community.

How to support Comp-U-Dopt:

Volunteer

Volunteer opportunities with Comp-U-Dopt run the gamut. Work in the warehouse loading trailers and organizing computer equipment; hand out computers to children and their families; or lead a technology training session.

Sign up to volunteer here.

Comp-U-Dopt distributes computers to children and families.

Donate

Is your spirit of service at odds with your jam-packed calendar? No worries. Comp-U-Dopt depends on a steady supply of donations to provide its clients with computers and deliver its technology education programs. Donate your money, your used or abused computer equipment or both.

Donate your money here.

Comp-U-Dopt accepts donations of computers, monitors, keyboards and other hardware. Machines don't even need to work. As long as the hard drive is intact, Comp-U-Dopt will find a way to make use of your old computer equipment. The nonprofit does not accept CRT monitors or cell phones. To set up an appointment to drop off donations, email development@compudopt.org or call (713) 426-2330.

For information on donating computer equipment, head here.

Do you know a nonprofit, charity group or organization making our city a better place to call home? Tell us about them at click2houston@kprc.com. We’re always searching for new Houston heroes to feature in our series.