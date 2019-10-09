KPRC 2 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with artist Angel Quesada

Angel Quesada or better known as #artkungfu has been paving the way, and making contributions to Houston’s art scene since 2010.

Angel was commissioned by Morals Funeral Home to create a piece that signifies a fight against gentrification. It’s a mural that depicts those that came before as the neighborhood changes. It serves as a reminder of the original barrio as others embrace a rebranding of the community.

Angel has painted many iconic pieces but one in particular “Muertos Mural ” can be found at

111. N Ennis St Houston.