KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group-owned NBC station in Houston, is in the midst of a LOCAL NEWS TRANSFORMATION, and we’re looking for journalists who want to join us in the adventure!

We are searching for a News Producer who wants to break out of the traditional newscast mold and help our newsroom evolve news content for broadcast, streaming, and mobile audiences. We’re searching for someone who’s eager to try new things and explore new ways to produce and distribute news in motion. We are exploring ways to move our audiences seamlessly between platforms, delighting them with engaging live coverage and important events as they happen – we want someone to join us on this innovation train! Houston is an ultra-competitive breaking news market, and KPRC 2 is focused on meeting our audiences where they are, so our next generation of newscasts will move away from the traditional and focus on updating our community in real-time on our platforms. We’re searching for someone with a sense of urgency, strong writing skills, and the ability to craft a creative and memorable program that brings our audience through the news that’s important to them.

KPRC 2 is a state-of-the-art media hub where you’ll have all the latest tools and technology at your fingertips. You’ll be surrounded by an experienced team of reporters, photojournalists, anchors, and news managers across platforms to help ensure your success. We ask you to bring your passion for news, dedication to high-quality journalism, active participation in the editorial process, and an unlimited supply of original ideas.

What’s in it for you? A company dedicated to employee development and growth, diversity and inclusion, a positive work environment, and a culture that rewards and encourages innovation.

Responsibilities:

Our producers oversee all major components of their newscasts, including writing and coordinating with reporters, executive producers, assignment desk staff, video editors, the digital team, and directors to execute and deliver our daily news plan, continuous breaking news coverage, and live event coverage on KPRC 2+. As active participants in our editorial process, producers bring original story ideas to the table each day. Producers are proactive in scouring live video feeds and social media to discover new content and help develop interesting ways to bring those stories to life.

KPRC 2 and Graham Media believe each employee contributes significantly to our success. That contribution should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities outlined in a job description. Therefore, this job description is designed to outline primary duties, qualifications, and job scope without limiting the employee or the organization to specific silos. We always look for growth opportunities for our team members and encourage our employees to look for additional ways to contribute to our media hub’s overall growth and success.

Qualifications:

1-3 years of experience as a producer in a television news operation, including live control room experience

Proven writing and proofreading skills (candidate will take a writing test)

Critical thinking skills to quickly identify the impact of a story (or lack thereof) on viewers

Ability to juggle a fast-paced environment, managing deadline pressures, and frequent changes

Proficient with news and digital content systems

Willingness to work flexible hours, including mornings, nights, and weekends

Flexibility to fill in on alternate shifts when called, to cover illnesses and staff vacations

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

Location: KPRC 2

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and application to:

Louis Lochte, Executive Producer

llochte@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC 2 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC 2 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.