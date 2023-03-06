KPRC 2, the Graham Media Group owned NBC affiliated station, is in search of an Account Executive responsible for transactional, digital and new business. This role provides strategic and visionary leadership to potential clients while contributing to the growth of the station. The Account Executive shows excellent communication and negotiation skills and maintains a positive attitude.

Responsibilities:

The primary goal of the Account Executive is to generate new revenue using strategic prospecting tools and by composing and presenting compelling, multi-platform marketing solutions. Additionally, the Account Executive is responsible for maintaining and growing share on their current core business utilizing the company’s digital and promotional assets. They must be able to develop revenue opportunities across all properties including: KPRC 2, MeTV, Houston Life, Click2Houston.com and Omne. The Account Executive will also be expected to outperform the competition in the market by:

Positioning KPRC and Graham Media as a full service media company

Becoming proficient with industry trends and competition

Negotiating business in a timely manner

Providing exceptional customer service

Achieving sales objectives/budgets

Qualifications:

3-5 years of sales and / or digital sales experience preferred

Exceptional written and oral communication skills

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications

Experience with Wide Orbit and Salesforce preferred

College degree preferred

Who You Are:

Goal Oriented...you’re known for exceeding your sales goals

Experienced in building pipeline of prospects & closing deals

Persistent with follow-up

Have excellent time management and organizational skills

A great listener that understands the value of asking effective questions

Love to tell compelling stories which provide valuable perspectives about a prospect’s business

You have previously sold complex solutions with multiple products and/or services

Open and eager for feedback and guidance

Location:

8181 Southwest Freeway

Houston, Texas 77074

To apply please send resume and completed application via email to:

Susan Miller, Local Sales Manager

Smiller@kprc.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KPRC is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KPRC will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.