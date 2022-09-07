UPS hiring for seasonal jobs, with pay up to $30 an hour

UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service said Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022, it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. Thats similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK – UPS is hiring more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season.

The company said job openings are for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.

Seasonal drivers with UPS start at $21 per hour, with tractor-trailer drivers making as much as $30 per hour. Package handler starting wages can range from $15 – $21 per hour.

You can apply online at upsjobs.com. UPS says most hires can expect the whole hiring process to take 25 minutes- from filling out of an online application to receiving an offer. Most of the seasonal positions do not require an interview.