UPS hiring for seasonal jobs, with pay up to $30 an hour

NEW YORK – UPS is hiring more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season.
The company said job openings are for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.
Seasonal drivers with UPS start at $21 per hour, with tractor-trailer drivers making as much as $30 per hour. Package handler starting wages can range from $15 – $21 per hour.
You can apply online at upsjobs.com. UPS says most hires can expect the whole hiring process to take 25 minutes- from filling out of an online application to receiving an offer. Most of the seasonal positions do not require an interview.