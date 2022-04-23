Don’t call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘Block Head’ now

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. On Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, digital payments company Square Inc. said it has agreed to acquire Afterpay, which provides a buy now, pay later option for merchants, in an all-stock deal valued at about $29 billion. Square and Afterpay have a shared purpose, Dorsey said in a statement. (Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO – Technology entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has a new title: Block Head.

A regulatory disclosure Friday from digital payments company Block Inc. says that its co-founder Dorsey is changing his role from Block's CEO, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson," effective immediately.

It's a semantic change only and there “will be no changes in Mr. Dorsey’s roles and responsibilities,” the filing said.

Dorsey co-founded the payments business as Square in 2009. It was renamed Block in December to reflect its growth to encompass the Tidal music streaming service, Cash App and TBD54566975, a financial services platform primarily focused on Bitcoin.

Dorsey also co-founded Twitter and was its CEO until stepping down in November. Twitter has said he will remain on its board until May.

Dorsey's title change resembles a Tesla filing last year in which CEO Elon Musk added “Technoking of Tesla” to his official role at the electric car maker. The two know each other — Musk is now offering to buy Twitter for more than $43 billion.