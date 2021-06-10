World shares mixed as investors await US price data, G7

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Asian shares are higher after Wall Street logged modest losses, as investors await key U.S. inflation data. Benchmarks rose across the region, but stayed in a narrow range. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

BANGKOK – Global markets were mixed on Thursday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and a gathering of the leaders of the Group of Seven major economies.

Benchmarks fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures were little changed.

Trading stayed in a relatively narrow range ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data later Thursday. Oil prices were flat, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.50%.

“There’s a sense of every man for himself ahead of the U.S. inflation data this evening, a data point that has left markets in limbo and seems to be taking an interminably long time to arrive,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

The European Central Bank was expected to leave its stimulus efforts running at full steam at a policy setting meeting Thursday — even as the economy shows signs of recovery thanks to the easing of pandemic restrictions.

Markets are also watching for developments from a summit of the Group of Seven in Britain. At the top of the leaders’ agenda is helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and wrecked economies.

The G-7 leaders are meeting for three days at a British seaside resort. It's the first such gathering since before the pandemic.

Relations with China are another key concern, as Beijing and Washington remain at odds over trade and technology policies heading into the fourth year of a tariff war.

