Judge rejects effort to return MLB All-Star Game to Georgia

This photo from Thursday July 30, 2020, shows cardboard cutouts of fans in seats during a baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays at Truist Park stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. A Manhattan judge has rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month's All-Star Game to Atlanta, after it was moved to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

NEW YORK – A Manhattan judge on Thursday rejected an attempt to force Major League Baseball to return next month’s All-Star Game to Atlanta.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Carponi ruled against a not-for-profit organization representing small businesses, saying a lawsuit had failed to provide proof that its members have suffered any injuries by the decision to move the game.

The lawsuit filed May 31 alleged that Major League Baseball acted unconstitutionally when it moved the game from the Atlanta Braves stadium to Denver after Georgia Republicans enacted a restrictive new voting law.

According to the lawsuit, businesses in the Atlanta metro region would lose $100 million in business because the All-Star Game would not be there.

The rewrite of Georgia’s election rules followed former President Donald Trump’s repeated unproven claims of fraud after his presidential loss to President Joe Biden.

Biden has declared the Georgia law “un-American” and “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he decided to move the All-Star events after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year.

Before ruling, Caproni verbally sparred for over an hour with attorney Howard Kleinhendler, making it clear that she thought there were no grounds for the lawsuit's claims and that his organization did not have standing to sue.

