Sponsors hail Naomi Osaka's 'courage' on mental health

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Sponsors of Osaka are sticking by the her after she withdrew from the French Open citing mental health issues relating to the press conferences required for players. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said Monday, May 31, she was withdrawing from the French Open for mental health issues. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

NEW YORK – A few years ago, a star athlete dropping out of a major tennis tournament over mental health issues might have been seen as a sign of weakness.

Today, at least for Naomi Osaka's corporate sponsors, it is being hailed as refreshingly honest.

That would explain why so many of them have stuck by Osaka after the four-time Grand Slam champion announced Monday that she was withdrawing from the French Open because she didn’t want to appear for the requisite news conferences that caused her “huge waves of anxiety.”

Osaka, who also acknowledged suffering “long bouts of depression,” received criticism by some who say the media events are just “ part of the job. " But Nike, Sweetgreen and other sponsors put out statements in support of the 23-year-old star after she revealed her struggles.

Ad

“Our thoughts are with Naomi," Nike said in a statement. "We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience.” Sweetgreen tweeted that its partnership with Osaka “is rooted in wellness in all its forms.” And Mastercard tweeted: “Naomi Osaka’s decision reminds us all how important it is to prioritize personal health and well-being.”

Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce, said that Osaka’s disclosure has made her a more authentic spokesperson — and more valuable to corporate sponsors.

“Every athlete gets a sports sponsorship because they win games or perform well," he said. “But the best ones become true brand ambassadors when they have a broader persona. The best brand ambassadors are real people. (Osaka) is talking about an issue that is relevant to many people. Mental health is a bigger issue than winning or losing tennis.”

Reilly Opelka, a 23-year-old American tennis player seeded 32nd at the French Open who plays his third-round match Friday, told The Associated Press he's glad Osaka “is taking time to get better."

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad