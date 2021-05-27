Safety ratings yanked after Tesla pulls radar from 2 models

FILE - in this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, the company logo shines off the hood of an unsold 2021 Model 3 sedan at a Tesla dealership, in Littleton, Colo. Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings have yanked their top endorsements of some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DETROIT – Two key groups that offer automobile safety ratings are yanking their top endorsements from some Tesla vehicles because the company has stopped using radar on its safety systems.

Consumer Reports pulled its “Top Pick” status for Tesla's Model 3 and Y vehicles built after April 27, while the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety plans to remove the vehicles' “Top Safety Pick Plus” designation.

The U.S. government's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is no longer giving the Models 3 and Y check marks on its website for having forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and emergency brake support.

That prompted the ratings groups' actions. Both require electronic safety systems for the top safety designations.

Consumer Reports says that removing radar and relying on cameras means the safety features may not be there when needed.

A message was left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

“If a driver thinks their vehicle has a safety feature and it doesn't, that fundamentally changes the safety profile of the vehicle,” David Friedman, Consumer Reports' vice president of advocacy, said in a statement. “It might not be there when they think it would save their lives.”

IIHS on Thursday confirmed that it pulled the Top Safety Pick Plus designation, but said it remains for vehicles built with radar. The institute said it plans to test Tesla’s new system.

