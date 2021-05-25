Global stocks, Wall St futures rise as inflation fears ease

A woman walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

BEIJING – Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose Tuesday as inflation fears eased and investors regained an appetite for risk.

London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

Investors worry a global economic recovery might be hampered if rising inflation prompts governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus. But a Federal Reserve official helped to allay some of those fears when he said the U.S. central bank shouldn’t look at changing policy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The buy-everything trade is in full swing in Asia today after Wall Street decided overnight that inflation wasn’t a concern,” said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

The FTSE 100 in London rose less than 0.% to 7,053.42 and Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.8% to 15,556.60. The CAC in Paris was up less than 0.1% at 6,410.86.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 and for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3%.

On Monday, the S&P rose 1%, recovering about half of last week’s losses. Gains were led by tech stocks.

The Dow added 0.5% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.4%.

