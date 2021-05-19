Global shares track Wall St decline; Bitcoin sinks

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street led by big technology stocks. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO – Global shares fell Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street that was led by big technology stocks. The price of Bitcoin sank again after the China Banking Association warned of risks associated with digital currencies.

France's CAC 40 fell 0.9% in early trading to 6,296.63, while Germany's DAX plunged 1.2% to 15,207.22. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 1.3% to 6,943.01. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures falling 0.7% to 33,770.0. S&P 500 futures were down 0.8% to 4,089.75.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.3% to finish at 28,044.45, as continuing worries about the latest surge in coronavirus cases, including variants, dampened investor sentiment. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.9% to 6,931.70. The Shanghai Composite slipped 0.5% to 3,510.96. Markets were closed in Hong Kong and South Korea.

Japan's government-backed “state of emergency” is continuing for several areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, through the end of the month. But cases are growing in other regions, heightening concerns. The southern island prefecture of Okinawa requested it get added to the areas under emergency, as cases surged.

Japan has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the developed world, with about 2% of the population fully vaccinated. It has recorded more than 11,000 COVID-related deaths.

A day after Japan reported its economy contracted at a 5.1% annual rate in the first quarter of this year, Fitch Solutions forecast the economy will grow just 2.5% this year, highlighting the challenge as the country battles surging coronavirus infections.

“The slow vaccination roll-out in the country means that the country continues to face risks from sporadic movement restrictions and other tightening measures that will disrupt a healthy recovery in activity," the report said.

The Tokyo Olympics, due to start in late July, will be held in such a reduced capacity, “the positive economic gains from the event will likely be negligible," it said.

